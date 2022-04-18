Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $51.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

