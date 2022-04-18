First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $201.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $160.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.