Raymond James Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average of $201.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

