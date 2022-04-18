Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $62.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

