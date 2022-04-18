Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Grows By 60.8%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPA opened at $9.84 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTPA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 1,459.4% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.