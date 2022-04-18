DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Up 60.8% in March

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.60.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.