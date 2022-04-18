Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Grows By 60.8%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($18.53) to GBX 1,537 ($20.03) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

CUK stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 74.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

