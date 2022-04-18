Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Shares of SMFTF stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11.
