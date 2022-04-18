Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.48) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $27.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

