General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE GAM opened at $41.20 on Monday. General American Investors has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

