General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE GAM opened at $41.20 on Monday. General American Investors has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.
About General American Investors (Get Rating)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General American Investors (GAM)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.