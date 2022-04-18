Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in March

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
