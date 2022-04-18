Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in March

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

