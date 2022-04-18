BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

