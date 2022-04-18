Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 61.5% in March

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33 and a beta of 0.21. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

