IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $74.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

