CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

