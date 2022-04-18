IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. Strs Ohio grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $130.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.