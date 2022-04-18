Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Rises By 61.8%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FFNTF opened at $0.71 on Monday. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

