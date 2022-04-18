IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 5,491 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of EZCORP worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 396.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,117 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. Jefferies Financial Group raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.