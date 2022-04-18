IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 280,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 276.93%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

