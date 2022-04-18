Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PRYMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.04) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.30) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prysmian from €36.20 ($39.35) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $16.40 on Monday. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants and transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers advanced services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

