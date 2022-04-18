IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,988 shares of company stock valued at $878,908. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Photronics stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

