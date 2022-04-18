Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,358 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,276,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

