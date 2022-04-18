Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Workday by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $224.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.04. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

