IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.55 on Monday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60.

