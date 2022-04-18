H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $70.30 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

