Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Belden by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,932,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 5,440.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDC opened at $49.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

