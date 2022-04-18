Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

