HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get HireRight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $17.15 on Monday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.