InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $30.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. InMode has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in InMode by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 154,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

