ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Cut by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $234.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.82 and a 200-day moving average of $250.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.