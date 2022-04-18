IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,318.36 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,387.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,468.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

