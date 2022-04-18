IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,983 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.14 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.