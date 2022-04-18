IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $74.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

