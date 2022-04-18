DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DRH opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

