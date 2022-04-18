IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

AWK stock opened at $166.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

