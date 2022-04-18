IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ABR stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

