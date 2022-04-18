IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $120.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

