IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Metropolitan Bank worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth $19,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $13,720,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.24. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

