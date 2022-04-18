Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Position Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

