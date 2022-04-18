IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.87. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

