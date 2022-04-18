IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,211,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $492.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

