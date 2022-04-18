Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Domo worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

