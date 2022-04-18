NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NCR were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,079,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NCR by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NCR by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCR. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.