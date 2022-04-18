IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $108.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

