Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

