IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

