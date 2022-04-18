Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $265.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.28.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.