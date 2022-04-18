Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,300 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,541,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $209.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.93. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

