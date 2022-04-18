Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $408.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.30 and a 200-day moving average of $352.75. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $264.96 and a 52 week high of $411.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.