IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

KMB opened at $126.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.